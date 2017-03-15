Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 15 March, 2017

The late Jeremiah O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Jerry) O'Dwyer, Coolawn, Borrisoleigh

Deeply regretted by his brother Denis, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh on Wednesday evening, from 5-30pm. With removal at 7-30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by interment in Gleenkeen Cemetery afterwards.

The late Josie Quinlan

The death has occurred of Josie Quinlan, Knockanevin, Borrisoleigh and Gortnara, Upperchurch, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the matron and staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Michael and brothers Pat and Jerry Ryan. Sadly missed by her cousins, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing at Stapleton's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, on Thursday 16th March from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh. Requiem Mass on Friday 17th at 11am, followed by burial in Upperchurch Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.