Tipperary Gardai maintain campaign against drink driving

There were a further three arrests in Nenagh Garda Division this week in relation to suspected drink driving.

This puts the number of drivers being caught over the limit well into the double figures since the start of the year.

The latest arrests involved motorists driving in the early evening.

A man suspected of driving with excess alcohol was arrested at Cudville in Nenagh around 7pm on Monday.

Another male was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a minor accident at Mitchel Street, Nenagh, around 10.15pm last Sunday.

And a third male was arrested last week in the early of Monday morning at Ballymackeogh, Newport.

In other crime, Gardaí in Roscrea are investigating an alleged incident of assault causing harm at Main Street. A male received head injuries after he was reportedly attacked by another man at 11am last Wednesday.

Also in Roscrea, gardaí are investigating the theft of a number of power drills from a yard at Sheehills overnight between last Thursday and Friday.

A blue Vauxhall Astra was stolen from Ashbury, Roscrea, last Monday week.

An attempted break-in was reported at Burgess GAA Club last Thursday. Damage was caused to a lock on a shed. Gardaí are advising all GAA clubs to ensure that their premises are suitably secure and to liaise with the local garda Crime Prevention Officer for assistance.

A chainsaw was stolen from a house a Gurtagarry, Toomevara, last Sunday.

The window of a parked car was smashed at Toor, Newport, on Sunday. It is understood that the injured party had gone for a walk. Nothing was taken from the vehicle.

Meanwhile, with many towns and villages hosting St patrick's Day parades over the comin gweekend, the Gardai have asked motorists not to park on main streets and to co-operate with stewards and Gardaí.