Roscrea 'Carnival of Learning' is 60

An illustrated commemorative publication (quarto size) is to be launched to honour the 60th year of the Roscrea Conference.

Entitled ‘The Carnival of Learning’, it will be launched at Mt St Joseph Abbey, on Saturday 22nd April 2017. The booklet will be published by 'Roscrea People' and edited by George Cunningham, and is to be launched during the 60th Conference, at the Cistercian College in a limited edition of 300 copies of both hardback and card covers.

Sponsors, patrons and subscribers are sought.

Patrons (contribution of €200 or more) and sponsors (€40 or more) will be listed in the publication and receive a signed, numbered hard back copy. For the prepublication price of €20, subscribers will receive the card covered copy. All contributing will receive a special invitation to the launch. If not collected postage/carriage will be at cost. (Ireland €7.50; all others €15). Deadline for name inclusion (sponsors and patrons) in the publication is Saturday 25th March. More details from or orders/contributions to Roscrea People, Parkmore, Roscrea, Co Tippera:parkmorepress@gmail.com.

Contents will include reflections on all aspects of the gatherings by various participants, along with articles on some aspects of themes explored or arising thereof, particularly of the most recent conferences from 2012. Also, aspects of Mt St Joseph, old and new, along with book launches, and field trips.