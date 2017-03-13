Excel celebrates power of learning

An old suit of armour steeped in mystery; innocuous-looking picture frames concealing secrets and heartbreak; almost a chance encounter in a town square; prejudice colliding with loyalty; memories evoked by an amber button; love; angels and a misadventure outside a country pub – all of these are themes evoked by The Tipperary Excel Writers.

The writers gathered last Thursday in the Art Gallery of the Excel Arts Centre, to read from their work as part of the AONTAS nationwide celebration of 'The Power and Joy of Learning'.

AONTAS, the Irish National Adult Learning Organisation, holds a themed festival of learning each year where groups, from all over the country, showcase their work.

The Excel Writers meet every fortnight to discover the power of language.

They are challenged and energised by exploring characters and their different worlds.

These characters and their worlds end up as stories as varied as each one of us is.

This year, their work is being published as a book of shorts stories, poetry, observations and musings. The as yet, untitled book, will be launched in October, 2017.

The late William Trevor and Frank Delaney – both of whom had strong and formative Tipperary connections - were remembered at the gathering.

Tributes, to both of these masters of the written and spoken word, will be included during the launch of the Excel Writers’ book.

Up to 50 people attended the readings. With refreshments provided by The French Quarter Café, it was a delightful way to spend a Thursday afternoon.

Thanks are due to the following: the Tipperary Education and Training Board, without whose support, the writing classes could not continue; the Excel Arts Centre, for they provide the premises; Trish McHale, the tutor; the writers themselves – these are the people who do the work!

Look out for the launch of their book later in the year - more thanks here, due to Tipperary Education and Training Board, for their funding of the publication.