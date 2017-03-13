Estonian Envoy to visit Tipp town

Her Excellency Ambassador Kristi Karelsohn, Ambassador of Estonia, will visit Tipperary Town on Thursday March 16th and Friday March 17th.

Cllr Roger Kennedy, Cathaoirleach of Cashel Tipperary MD will hold a Cathaoirleach's reception for her Excellency Ambassador Karelsohn on Thursday 16th March at 2.30pm in the Civic Offices in Tipperary Town.

After the Cathaoirleach's Reception the Ambassador will visit the Tipperary Co-operative plant at 3.30pm (approx) at the HQ Offices in Station Road, Tipperary Town. The Ambassador has shown great interest in the plant as the Estonian agrifood, and especially dairy sector, has shown some interest towards cooperating with Irish agrifood companies.

The Ambassador will remain in Tipperary overnight on the Thursday and attend the Tipperary Town St. Patrick's Day Parade on Friday. The Ambassador will be accompanied to the Parade by her son Otto, aged 12, and is very much looking forward to attending the Parade and to being a Guest on the Reviewing Stand. Ambassador Karelsohn is visiting Tipperary Town at the invitation of Martin Quinn.