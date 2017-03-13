Comhaltas concert raises €5,860

Uganda School Project’ on Sunday the 12th of March in Racket Hall Hotel.

An abundance of talented musicians, singers and dancers took to the stage and performed to a jam packed audience which showcased an overwhelming response of community spirit.

Roscrea Comhaltas committee would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who supported them, the Racket Hall Hotel for the use of their ballroom and very accommodating staff members, the many sponsors and performers and the group leaders and teachers who put in many hours preparation in the lead up to the concert to ensure a very enjoyable evening was had by all. The total amount raised was €5,860, with all proceeds going to the ‘Sr Mona Maher Uganda School Project’.

Sr Mona Maher

“On behalf of Coloma Primary School, Uganda, my sister, Sr Eileen and myself, Sr Mona Maher, I sincerely extend our gratitude to all who made the Concert at Racket Hall so successful. I heard wonderful reports of the standard of traditional music played in Roscrea.

“My thanks firstly goes to the Comhaltas committee for your great work in organising the concert, to all the artists young and old and to the dedicated music and dancing teachers who train the musicians and dancers to such a high standard. I also thank all of you who attended and enjoyed the evening of high class entertainment. Thank you for your generous contributions. You are supporting two children at Coloma primary school – Elizabeth and Theresa and on their behalf I thank you. I have in plan to use the remainder of the money to install rain water harvesting tanks. With the present world climate change we are experiencing a water shortage and need to conserve every drop of rain water for the children for bathing, washing clothes and cooking. On behalf of the school and the children, I thank you and wish each of you Gods blessings.”