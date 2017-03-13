Huge criticism of match parking in Semple Stadium on Saturday

Criticism has been leveled at patrons attending the Tipperary vs Kilkenny Allianz National Hurling League game on Saturday last in Semple Stadium with many cars being abandoned, thereby rendering the approach roads unpassable.

Kennedy Park, Childers Park, Bohernanave and Collins Park were completely choked up with traffic as almost 15,000 descended upon the town for what turned out to be another epic battle between the counties. However, blame has been leveled at the Gardai for failing to have a traffic plan in operation while irresponsibly parked cars were left without any sanction whatsoever - a number cars were even parked across private entrances thereby blocking people into their own homes. It took some 90 minutes after the game had ended for traffic to clear in Thurles, with few visible members of An Garda Siochana at the junctions, according to complainants.

Tipp defender Padraic Maher in action against Kilkenny's Colin Fennelly.

The matter was raised at a meeting of Tipperary County Council by Councillor Jim Ryan who said that the behaviour of some motorists was scandalous. "If there had been an emergency in the Stadium, the fire and emergency crews, or an ambulance, would not have been able to get through. It was disgraceful and it has been going on far too long at this stage. We need to get the Gardai around a table to discuss this matter, because frankly, residents have had enough of it," he said.

Cllr Micheal Lowry supported Cllr Ryans call and while both councillors pointed out that they are not in any way critical of the staging of games in Semple Stadium, there must be better arrangements in place on the approach to the stadium itself. "Many of those people affected are our tenants and while we don't have a direct role in this, we do have a responsibility to our tenants. It was known well in advance that there would be in the region of 15,000 at this game - it wasn't a huge attendance, but for some reason everyone seemed to feel that they could park anywhere," Cllr Lowry said.

Cllr Seamus Hanafin said that there seemed to be no match plan in place and offered the viww that the usual traffic plan needs to be in operation for league games as well as for championship ones.