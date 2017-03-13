Tipperary deaths - Monday 13 March, 2017

The late Margaret O'Callaghan

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Callaghan (née Lonergan), Borris Road, Portlaoise, Laois, and Clonmel, on March 12th 2017 At Ballard Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Margaret beloved wife of the late Tom, and dearly loved mother to Martin, T.J, Eamonn, and Margo. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister-in-law, Bridie, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, cousin, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home Portlaoise, from 6pm on Monday evening with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise followed by interment in Ballyclerihan, Co. Tipperary at 2.30pm approx.

The late Helena O'Brien

The death has occurred of Helena O'Brien, Oliver Plunkett Park, Cashel, on March 11th 2017, unexpectedly. Helena, beloved daughter of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her sons Daryl, Keith and Kaydin, mother Patricia, brother Mark, sisters Martina and Tara, brother-in-law Eddie, nephews, niece, uncles, aunts, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Michael O'Callaghan

The death has occurred of Michael O'Callaghan, St Francis St, Edenderry, Offaly, and Ballyporeen, Tipperary.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Martha and Fiona, grandchildren, great-grandson, sister Sheila, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later

The late Catherine Maher

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Maher (née Raleigh), The Commons, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Timothy and son Tim.Deeply regretted by her sons Tom, Paul and Jim, her daughter Mary, sister Bridget Bray (Nenagh), daughters-in-law Geraldine, Ruth and Carole, relatives,neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry, on Tuesday from 6 - 7.30pm followed by prayers. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.45am to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please.