Success at the Savoy Cinema for Cashel Students

A group of students in Cashel Community School led by a third year student Semilore Giwa attended the Youth 4 Decent Work Short Film Awards Show at the Savoy cinema in Dublin on 2nd March.

The event was sponsored by ICTU and run in conjunction with “Youthconnect”, a non-profit making organisation whose role involves educating young people on their rights as workers.

Students entering the competition were required to create a short film with the theme of “Workers rising to the Challenge 1916 – 2016”.

Twenty films were shortlisted for awards. The film “Make it Fairer” by “Girls that make a difference” which was directed and produced by Semilore was nominated in the “Best Acting” award and saw off tough challenges to emerge overall winners in this category.

The film not only gives an insight to what is happening with workers in Ireland today but also a hundred years ago including the lockout of 1913. Aonghus Og McNally, the host for the afternoon, on presenting the award commented that the film contains a powerful message about equality in the workplace and was a very worthy winner.

Students in the group then got an opportunity to meet with Jim Sheridan director of acclaimed films such as “The Boxer” and “My Left Foot”. The prize for this category was a day’s workshop at the Gaiety school of Acting in Dublin.

This is the first time students from CCS have entered a film and it is a major achievement for this student driven project to succeed to firstly be shortlisted to top twenty in the county and secondly to succeed. This was a very enjoyable and proud day for the school.

The film can be viewed on the following link: https://youtu.be/YLX0JCdusXw