Thurles Farmers Market goes 'as Gaeilge' this weekend

To celebrate Seachtain na Gaeilge, Thurles Farmers Market is going 'as Gaeilge' this weekend where they will be celebrating the Irish language through music, song and dance on Saturday morning.

Up to 60 students from Gaelscoil Bhride are set to perform on the day and it looks to be an exciting line up of events with plenty of 'amhránaíocht agus damhsa' promised to delight as well as the delicious fare from the market stallholders enticing those taste buds!

So even if your Irish is a bit on the rusty side why not pop down to Thurles Farmers Market this weekend to celebrate the language (and perhaps sample a few tasty treats). Seachtain na Gaeilge is the perfect time to give it a go!

Thurles Farmers Market takes place this Saturday, March 11 at the usual time from 9.30am to 12.30pm at Thurles Greyhound Stadium with the student performance scheduled for 11am. Last year the market celebrated its tenth year operating in the town where it has been providing fresh, local produce and homemade desserts and pastries to customers from all over Tipperary.

Seachtain na Gaeilge runs from March 1 - 17. For more information on the festival visit www.snag.ie.