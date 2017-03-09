Order for 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Cashel

The organising committee for this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade wish you all the best in your entry for 2017.

It is our aim that the parade will be fun and above all else safe for everyone involved. Times below are general guidelines.

The Long Route will be followed.

Walkers from the Bru Boru Car Park, Vintage vehicles and Animals in Lady's Well.

Floats and Vehicles from the garage on the Dublin Road. Route goes up Friar Street, across the Green, down Boherclough, up Main Street & disperse at Feehan's corner.

Car Parking

Please clear the space outside the Bank of Ireland from 4pm on *Thursday*(March 16th) to accommodate the Review truck.

Please remove cars from the main street by Noon on Friday to allow erection of crowd safety barriers.

Timing

Time Event

9:30am Decorate Viewing Stand, deliver chairs from Halla Na Feile

10:30am Move barriers into general positions.

11am Install PA at reviewing stand

Noon Complete placing barriers as cars leave town centre.

12:30pm Assembly: Walkers at Rock Car park

Vintage Vehicles and Animals in Ladys Well

Floats and Commercials at the Old Dublin Road

1.40pm Last opportunity to clear cars from Main Street.

1:45pm Road Closures.

1.45pm Vehicles in place on Dublin Road

1:45pm Walkers line up in Parade Order at Rock Car Park

2pm Vintage Vehicles Leave Ladys Well

Followed by Pipe band from Ladys Well

2pm Walking groups leave Rock move to Ladys Well

2.10pm Animals Leave Ladys well

2:20pm Walkers leave Ladys Well, Irish Wheel Chair Assoc are last to leave

2.30pm Welcome speeches completed

2.55pm Floats leave Dublin Road. Irish Wheel Chairs Assoc. are first to Leave

3.10pm Commercial Vehicles leave Dublin Road

4pm Final vehicle at Viewing Stand

4.10pm Take down of stand

4:15pm Roads Re-Open

4:30 Winners Informed by Text

4:30pm Refreshments for Stewards, Volunteers, Judges and Prize Winners at Halla Na Feile

5pm Presentation of Prizes at Halla Na Feile & photo opportunity

5:30pm End

Notes

Performances are welcome in front of the Reviewing Stand AND by the Plaza, please keep performances to 3 minutes.

Long performances cause the parade to bunch up. Music If you have music to be played from the reviewing stand, please bring it to the parade before you start.

We cannot guarantee our equipment will be able to play files or CDs, we can run a microphone however off your own portable audio gear (Portable CD players, smart phones etc) . If you are dropping off a CD, please have it labelled with your group’s name and a return contact number. Judging is at the Reviewing Stand, so put on your best show there.

Prize giving at Halla Na Feile, this will allow floats time to return to the Dublin. Road. Winners will be informed by text, log your mobile number with Gayle Noonan.

Timing: We cannot start the Parade any earlier as the road has to be open for the Bus Eireann service. as this goes in the Opposite direction to the parade, we have to wait until the bus leaves town before we can close the road.

Keep It Smooth: the aim of the stewarding crew is to produce a smooth parade with few gaps or bunching, this is not only for a good visual effect but for safety.

Please Do NOT Throw Sweets into the crowd, small children may run into the road and not be able to move back to their parents behind the barriers, becoming trapped in the traffic.