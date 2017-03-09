Tipperary deaths - Thursday 9 March, 2017

The late Michael Corcoran

The death has occurred of Michael Corcoran late of Lioydsboro, Killea, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Beloved husband of Nora (nee Kennedy), pre-deceased by his brother Jim; deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Grey's Funeral Home, Templemore on Thursday evening from 6 pm with removal at 8 pm to St. James's Church, Killea. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Templemore.

The late Frank Leney

The death has occurred of Frank Leney, late of Tara Cottage, Monemore, Emly, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Vera, son Gary, daughters Brenda and Jan (O'Connell, Monemore, Emly), sister Wynn, sons-in-law John and Patrick, grandchildren Gavin, Robert and Rebecca, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence Tuesday 14th March from 4pm to 7pm. Followed by Private Cremation. At Rest.

The late Michael Maher

The death has occurred of Michael Maher late of Roselawn, Bawntameena, Racecourse Rd, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, son Kevin, daughters Edel, Claire and Emer, brother Francis, sister Nancy (Hickey), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, ten grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryans Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, 10th March, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Church of St Joseph and St Brigid, Bothar na Naomh, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 11th March, at 10am. Burial afterwards in Holycross Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The late Fidelma O'Brien

The death has occurred of Fidelma O'Brien late of Melrose and formerly of Springfort, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Unexpectedly, following a long illness, borne with courage, dignity and good humour, predeceased by her parents Frank and Mai, brothers Fr. Tim C.Ss.P., Michael, Christy, John and Gerard. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Patricia, Margaret and Concepta (Connie), brother-in-law Steve, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, cousins, relatives, Phyllis Guerin and her family and her lifelong friends. Reposing on Friday at her home (Melrose) from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c followed by Burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

The late Joan Ryan

The death has occurred of Joan Ryan late of Lower Wood, Drombane, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel, pre-deceased by her brother Peter; deeply regretted by her brother Jerry, sisters Mary and Bridget, brother-in-law Jimmy, sister-in-law Delia, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch, on Thursday evening from 5 pm with removal at 7.30 pm to St. Mary's Church, Drombane. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30 am followed by burial in Kilvalure Cemetery. Family flowers only please.