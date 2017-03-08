Major drug seizure in Thurles

Gardai in Thurles are being praised following the seizure of €850,000 worth of cocaine and heroin under Operation Thor today.

Gardai in Thurles have scored a major goal in the fight against illegal drugs following a massive seizure of cocaine and heroine today.

As part of Operation Thor, Gardaí from Thurles and Gardaí from other Garda Districts in Tipperary searched a house at Reiska, Kilcommon, Thurles and during the course of the search a quantity of controlled substances including heroin and Cocaine with an approximate street value of €850,000(subject to analysis) was discovered.

The Tipperary Star understands that one male was arrested and is being detained under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice(Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended in a Tipperary Garda station.

This is the second major drugs seizure in the county in recent weeks under the highly successful Operation Thor which has commanded a very significant amount of Garda resources to get the work done.

Members of An Garda Siochana were this evening being praised for their very fine work in making the discovery and in keeping these drugs off the streets of The Premier County.