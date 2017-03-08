Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 8 March, 2017

The late Jimmy Swords

The death has occurred of Jimmy (James) Swords, late of Ballyhohan, Cahir Co. Tipperary. Former Fire Officer Tipperary Co. Council. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breeda, daughter Cathy, son James, son-in-law Charlie, daughter-in-law Lisa, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Thursday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Kieran's Church, Ballylooby on Friday morning for Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.



The late Mary Molamphy

The death has occurred of Mary Molamphy (nee Carroll), late of Coolbawn, Nenagh and formerly of Broadford, Co. Clare, Mary, beloved wife of the late Mick. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Fiona (Donoghue), Miriam (Hoolahan), sons Liam and Mike, brother Jim, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Thursday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm arriving to Kilbarron Church at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



The late Thomas O'Connor

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) O'Connor, late of Brittas Bay, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Main Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Suddenly but peacefully, in his 92nd year, at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Beloved husband of Ena, loving father of Conor and Niall and grandfather of Caitlin, Chloe, Nathan and the late Adam. He will be very missed by his loving family, grandchildren, brother, daughter-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, 9th March, at 11 o’c, at the Church of the Star of the Sea, Brittas Bay, followed by interment of his ashes at Three Mile Water Cemetery.