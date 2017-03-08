HSE house at Primary School in Cashel has been sold

There is “no use” for Hospital Lodges while the sale of a HSE dwelling in Cashel is agreed, according to a response received by Cllr Tom Wood this week.

In response to a question tabled by Cllr Wood at the February Health Forum Meeting relating to what plans, if any, are in place to utilise the former lodges at Our Lady's Hospital and Saint Patrick's Hospital, Cashel, and the former HSE residence adjacent to the Primary School on Old Road, Cashel, he was informed that HSE Estates have advised that while there is no requirement for the use of the Gate Lodges at present, it is planned to review, on an on-going basis the future use of these premises.

With regard to the semi-derelict dwelling adjacent to the school, the HSE has agreed to the sale of the building with the Department of Education and it is understood that contracts have been issued for this.

Meanwhile, Health and Safety measures are in place in South Tipperary General Hospital in relation to the placement of patients in an appropriate care environment. All patients are risk assessed prior to placing in this area and security cameras have been installed in both ED corridors.”

This was the response given to Councillor Tom Wood by the Chief Operations Officer of the South/South West Hospital Group following a motion tabled by him at the February Health Forum Meeting when he called on Management to advise if Health and Safety regulations are adhered to and how often the matter is monitored due to regular overcrowding at the Hospital.