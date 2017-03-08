JEP programme for young entrepreneurs

The Junior Entrepreneur Programme (JEP) continues at St John the Baptist BNS. This is a unique programme which has an alumni of 26,500 children who have created entrepreneurial businesses in their classrooms in Ireland.

Every child proposes an idea and during the 12-16 week programme one is selected as the class business. Each child invests a small amount of capital in the business and receives their share of the profits. It’s not just a business plan, but a real business conceived from scratch with real products and services and real customers who pay for what is produced. It all comes together at the Junior Entrepreneur School Showcase Day.

Primary School provides a great opportunity for change creation. The combination of having one teacher with a constant and familiar relationship with pupils, close parental and community contact with the schools, combined with the open minds of 11 and 12 year olds make it the ideal time to introduce new concepts.

JEP has been developed in collaboration with Mary Immaculate College of Education in Limerick. Pupils are learning new life skills while covering their core subjects in a fun and engaging way. Entrepreneurs are at the economic heart of Irish society.

They conceive creative products and services used by customers at home and all over the world. They create employment, wealth, and are big contributors to the national exchequer.They’re not always running multi-national companies. Some are people who’ve chosen to work for themselves and have a lifestyle which is independent of an employer. A self-employed person makes a significant contribution to the economy – and to society.