Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré PLC Courses 2017/18 - a world of opportunities

This is a trying time for students and parents with final exam stress, pressure to make big decisions about the future, with what often feels like insufficient information, not knowing what the best thing to do is. My suggestion is to strongly consider a PLC course at Coláiste Phobal, here’s why:

Benefits of PLC Courses

There are important implications for many young people who are weighing up the information to make choices for the future. PLC courses are of one academic year duration; from September to May with 24 weeks of course contact time, many courses are half day courses. Students have the opportunity to study subjects and learn about career areas to allow them develop a better understanding of the skills, qualities, demands and professional development opportunities in their area of study. This is done both in the classroom and during work placements. Students are given an insight which enables them to make informed choices at an early stage before committing to three or four years of study.

PLC Courses for September 2017 – May 2018

*Business Technology with Tourism QQI Level 5

*Advanced Administration with Human Resource QQI Level 6

*Early Childhood Care and Education QQI Level 5

*Social and Community Care QQI Level 5

*Healthcare Support QQI Level 5

*Nursing Studies QQI Level 5

*NEW Courses for 2017

*Fashion Design with Marketing QQI Level 5

*Construction Skills QQI Level 5

*Early Childhood Care and Education QQI Level 6

*Healthcare Supervisor QQI Level 6

Fashion Design with Marketing QQI Level 5

This exciting new course has been designed to meet the needs of students who wish to explore the possibility of a career in the field of design. The course incorporates areas of study such as Drawing, Design skills, Fashion Industry and Design Studies with Business element such as Fashion Buying and Merchandising and Marketing as well as communication, IT and Marketing. Students will have the opportunity to complete an Art Portfolio to apply for Art College if they wish to progress in that field. The courses also allows for direct employment in the fashion industry or further study in the field of business.

Construction Skills QQI Level 5

This new course is designed for those who wish to develop pre-apprenticeship skills, pursue employment in the construction industry or advance to further study or training. The areas of study include Building Construction, Building Services, Renewable Energy Systems, Wood Fabrication and Health and Safety. Employment opportunities include Apprentice/trades in the construction industry, carpentry, plastering, block-laying, building environment and insulation and renewable energy. Further study is possible in the area of construction, design, engineering and surveying.

Healthcare Supervisor QQI Level 6

This new level 6 award in Health Services Supervisory Management is suitable for people currently working as healthcare assistants in hospitals or nursing homes or other care settings who wish to progress to a supervisory or management role. Areas of study include Conflict Management, Supervisory Management, Person Centred Planning, Health Promotion, Managing People and Customer Service. Employment opportunities are in Supervisory roles in hospitals and care settings in Human Resource, Planning and Administration.

Early Childhood Care and Education QQI Level 6

This new level 6 course builds on the Level 5 Early Childhood Care and Education to allow students to progress to a higher qualification in childcare. The Government’s ECCE scheme (2009) requires that at least one person in each childcare centre or crèche has this qualification. A level six qualification in childcare will boost your career prospects if you are interested in developing your career in the area of childcare working as an autonomous practitioner or supervisor in a variety of childcare or special needs environments.

The Application Process

The application process is: 1) Fill out an application form either on line or call for a paper application and submit it.

2) Interviews are issued and take place in May.

3) Remaining Free Places on Courses will be advertised during the Summer and final interviews for September will be in August.

4 )Registration will be in August.

5) Courses start in September.

Course Costs

There are no Tuition Fees but there are course costs associated with the courses – information on these are on our website www.cpr.ie. You may be eligible for a grant or financial support – we can provide you with the details of the relevant organisations to speak with about this.

Progression Opportunities with Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré

Coláiste Phobal has formal progression agreements for PLC student wishing to pursue further study with Limerick Institute of Technology (Limerick and Thurles Campus), Waterford Institute of Technology and Carlow Institute of Technology, as well as a close working relationship with Bucks University London. Students who gain eight distinctions (80%-100%) can get 400 CAO points.

Find Out More

If you would like to find out more about our courses or student facilities at Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré, call us to talk you through your options, or make an appointment to drop in to see the facilities and meet us in person to answer any questions you have. School contact number is 0505 23939, email the school at ColaistePhobal@cpr.ie, the webpage is www.cpr.ie. Josephine Nielsen PLC Coordinator Tel: 087 17 27 405 or email jnielsen@tipperaryetb.ie. We would be delighted to hear from you.