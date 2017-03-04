Super evening of storytelling and music in Scoil Ailbhe

Scoil Ailbhe CBS Primary School in Thurles came up trumps with an evening of music, chat and storytelling last night when their variety evening entertained a great attendance in the school hall as part of a novel fundraiser.

Jim Ryan, Brid Ryan (Principal Scoil Ailbhe) and host Joe Bracken pictured at the event.

Hosted by County Tipperary GAA Board PRO Joe Bracken, the night was an outstanding success as Joe skillfully conversed and interacted with guests - past pupils Jim Ryan ( Jim O The Mill) and Judge Gerard O'Brien, as well as Paralympian Peter Ryan, photographer Sinead Ni Riain and former Education Minister Mary Hanafin. The Cummins family - Irelands Fittest Family were also special guests and Henry Cummins even took on two Scoil Ailbhe teachers - Michael Russell and Ger Fogarty - in a press-up challenge. The result remains undisclosed!!

The Cummins family

It was a great evening of chat with tremendous insights into the individual stories of the guests as well as their thoughts on many modern themes and events.

Musically, the audience was entertained by the Scoil Ailbhe Choir, The Derrynaflan Singers, Katie Taylor, and The CBS Secondary School choir who sang a medley from their very popular show Thank You for the Music.

Gerard O'Brien also revealed on the night that Phoenix Productions will be staging the hit show Cats in August - a hugely exciting departure for the youth musical theatre group.