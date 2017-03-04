Tipperary deaths Saturday 4th March

The late Brendan Stokes

The death has occurred of Brendan Stokes, Gortnahoe, Thurles. Peacefully, at The Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his brother Gerard. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Ann, his loving family Jenny, Joanne, P.J. and Caitriona, sons-in-law, grandchild Arwyn, brothers Paddy John and Tom, sister Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, uncle, aunts, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford, on Saturday evening from 4pm until 7pm. Removal from his residence on Sunday morning to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.15am. Burial immediately afterwards in the Good Shepherd Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Patrick Ryan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Ryan, Gortahoola, Drombane, Thurles. In the loving care of the Matron and Staff of St. Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles, predeceased by his sister Alice, brothers John, Denis, Michael, Stephen and Bernard; deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary and Chris, brothers Andrew and Con, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Saturday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church Drombane. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10am, Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery.

The late Sarah Geraldine Curry

The death has occurred of Sarah Geraldine Curry (née Spencer), 30 Sheehane, Birr Road, Roscrea.

Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Sunday evening from 4.00 with removal at 6.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 7.00. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12.00 followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary in Maher's Funeral home on Saturday evening at 8.00.

House Private please.