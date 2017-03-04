Roscrea Athletic Club update

Club athletes Dayle O’Meara and Michael Fitzgerald competed in the Munster Indoor Championships this weekend in Nenagh.

Michael and Dayle both competed in the Boys Under 14 6m and Long Jump. Dayle jumped 4.66m in the Under 14 Long Jump to finish in 4th position and has qualified for the All Ireland Indoor championships in Athlone next month, Michael jumped 3.88 to finish in 12th.

In the 60m Michael ran well and was very unlucky not to make the final finishing 11th overall with Dayle advancing to the final and finishing 7th overall. Well done to both boys. Next up is the County Indoor championships in Nenagh this coming weekend. Best of luck to all our athletes competing on Saturday and Sunday.

Congratulations to Club Coach Rebecca Maher who recently gave birth to a beautiful little girl, Heidi and well done to her brother Darren Maher who was the official photographer at the County and Munster Star Awards ceremonies.Roscrea A.C. training continues on Monday evenings in Muintir Na Tire from 7 to 8 pm for ages 5 – 7 cost €2 each.

Tuesday evening training for competition ages 7 upwards is in Nenagh Indoor Track. Bus will leave the town playpark at 5.50pm and return 8pm approximately cost €5 each. It is important that you let us know by 5pm on Tuesday if you are going on the bus. Bring a drink & warm clothing. New members are always welcome. Call 0873376251.