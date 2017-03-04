Streetscape renewal

Cashel Tipperary Municipal District is to provide a maximum grant of 50% of approved costs of works to a maximum of €500, in order to improve the appearance of Cashel and Tipp town.

Cashel – Tipperary Municipal District is seeking to improve the streetscape and public realm of both Cashel and Tipperary Towns through supporting owners of properties in the Town Centre Areas, as identified in the Commercial Incentive Scheme adopted by the members in January 2016 (see attached maps), in improving and enhancing their properties and public areas generally by such means as but not limited to:

A. Removal of inappropriate contemporary signage, fittings and general clutter and replacement with shop fascia signage (with an emphasis on hand painted signage);

B. Painting and general improvements to existing shop frontages;

C. Installation of planters; floral hanging baskets etc or other environmental improvements.

Statutory Requirements

If the proposals involve material alterations, in particular to Protected Structures, planning permission will be required and the applicant is advised to discuss such proposals with the Local Authority.

Eligibility

Owners, Proprietors, lease holders or tenants (with the permission of the owner) of the shop may apply for grant assistance.

Ensuring Quality

The shopfront/streetscape enhancements when completed must make a positive contribution to the streetscape. Digital photos of before and after works will be required. The decision to award a grant rests with Cashel-Tipperary Municipal District whose decision shall be final.

Qualifying Criteria

Making an application:

•The applicant must indicate their legal interest in the property.

•The applicant must provide written consent from the owner if lessee or tenant.

•The completed application form must be signed by the applicant.

•Completed forms must be submitted to M. McGivern, District Administrator, Civic Offices, Rosanna Road, Tipperary Town on or before 4 pm. Tuesday 4th April, 2017.