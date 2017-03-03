Action on Lacey Square, Boherclough, in Cashel

Work is soon to commence on resurfacing Lacey Square, and Boherclough Street in Cashel, heard this month's meeting of Cashel Tipperary Municipal District.

Cllr Martin Browne welcomed the news both Lacey Square and Boherclough street will be resurfaced during the coming year.

Boherclough will be resurfaced from Lower Gate up to the roundabout at the shopping centre, and Lacey Square is to get a new road surface and the foot paths will also be done.

Cllr Browne has thanked the Council for including both these projects in this year's works. He says that this and the continuing work at Mikey Ryan's pub and the Palace Hotel are welcome good news for the town.