'Oscars' of the gaming industry set for Thurles

Some of the countrys best and brigest games developement students are set to be recognised by industry figureheads at next week’s annual Games Fleadh in Thurles.

Speaking ahead of the annual computer game programming and design competition, organiser Dr. Liam Noonan said that the annual showcase provides ample networking opportunities for students while also bringing together the collective knowledge of some of the leading names in the gaming industry.

“Games Fleadh continues to be a fantastic networking opportunity for the Irish game development sector and in many ways it is the Game Development Oscars for our undergraduate students on the Island of Ireland,” added Dr. Noonan.

At present, Irish gaming companies are dominating a competitive market place with an estimated 500 new games coming on to the mobile platform every day.

Now in its 14th year, the 2017 Games Fleadh will feature the Game Studio Racing theme competition, which challenges game development students to design and build their own game while first year game development students will fight it out with their java programmed virtual tanks in the Robocode competition.

Also featured on the day will be a key note talk by Imirt, as well as talks by leading industry professionals from Microsoft, EA, Game Sparks and Simvirtua.

“The topics being discussed at Games Fleadh 2017 will provide practical insight and advice to students and visitors as they begin a career in an industry where they must learn to adapt and compete,” concluded Dr Noonan.

To date LIT Thurles alumni have worked on AAA titles such as StarCraft, Guitar Hero and Call of Duty.

Games Fleadh 2017 takes place on Wednesay March 8 and is open to the public for free. Online registration is available at www.gamesfleadh.ie.