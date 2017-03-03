Market Thurles sites to attract IDA say councillors

Tipperary County Council needs to market Thurles properly if it hopes to attract any form of IDA supported business, say Thurles councillors.

Speaking at last week's Thurles Templemore Municipal District meeting, several county councillors said that an inventory of all empty factories needs to be taken in the town with briefs prepared for the sites to be marketed further.

Cllr Jim Ryan called on Tipperary County Council to properly market greenfield, brownfield and factory sites to the IDA as a way of attracting large scale companies to Thurles.

He said that due to high unemployment levels in the area, Tipperary County Council should be actively looking at every option in trying to attract FDI and IDA companies to the town and that a suitable portfolio of sites is a necessary step in promoting the town.

“In my opinion the only way new factories and businesses will come to Thurles is if we have ready to go space with all the correct infrastructure such as planning permission, water and sewage connections, power, broadband and office space,” he said.

Last week figures released by the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation showed that only 73 jobs were created by IDA supported companies in North Tipperary from 2011 to 2016.