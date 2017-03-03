New era unveiled for Cashel Palace Hotel in Co. Tipperary

A new era has been unveiled for one of County Tipperary’s premier hotels, in the heart of scenic Cashel.

A planning application for the development of the Cashel Palace Hotel into a 60 bedroom hotel will be submitted to Tipperary County Council this month.



The plan will involve extensive investment in refurbishing the historic structure, originally built in 1730. The redevelopment will refurbish the existing hotel and add 40 new bedrooms, two new restaurants, a new spa, and a function room to hold 175 people.



On completion, the hotel will employ 100 staff, 40 will be on a full-time basis. The construction phase will involve 100 people working on the project and will take 18 to 24 months following a successful planning application. The project team hope the hotel will be reopened by late 2019. In addition to the expansion of the hotel, the proposal will the deliver a 3-acre town park as set out in the Cashel Development Plan and further enables the reinstatement of the famed Bishop’s walk, allowing connectivity from the Rock of Cashel to the town centre.



A world class team of experts has been assembled to work on the redevelopment under the leadership of project manager Trish Conroy, including lead design architects ReardonSmith and heritage experts Consarc Design Group. Commenting on the plans Ms Conroy said: “We are really excited that we are ready to apply for planning permission to help make our ambitious plans into a reality. We are very mindful of our role as custodians of this historic building and have been at pains every step of the way to ensure the redevelopment is sensitive to the heritage of the building and its proximity to the Rock of Cashel.

“We are optimistic that a vibrant business can be created, returning the hotel to its rightful place at the heart of the local community, and as an important employer and tourism amenity for the town.”



Trevester Ltd – a joint venture between the Magnier family and a group of International investors – acquired the hotel in late 2015.

The Cashel Palace had been closed since 2014. The group also acquired famous Cashel pub Mikey Ryan’s which is adjacent to the hotel gardens. Refurbishment work has already started on the pub, which is due to reopen by summer 2017, and will employ a further 25 people.

“This is fantastic news for the town of Cashel,” said Independent Deputy Michael Lowry. "The project when completed will make an enormous contribution to the Tourism and the economic life of Cashel. The completion of the project will ensure that the iconic Cashel Palace will once again become the heartbeat of the town as a vibrant high quality service provider for locals and tourists alike," added Deputy Lowry.