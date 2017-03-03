Local celebs for Scoil Ailbhe Variety Evening

Tipperary County GAA PRO Joe Bracken will compete with Ryan Tubridy this evening for the Thurles audience when he hosts a variety Evening in Scoil Ailbhe, interviewing a unique line-up of local celebs. There will also be entertainment on-tap. All are welcome with curtain up at 8:00pm.

Scoil Ailbhe CBS Primary School are holding a novel fundraiser tonight Friday at 8.00pm when a chat show experience with a difference will be staged in the school hall!

Host Joe Bracken is all set to take over the Friday night chat show slot and he will bring a real sense of freshness to what is a much anticipated fundraiser in The Cathedral Town.



Joe (pictured above) , who is well used to hosting big gigs as part of his role as PRO of the Tipperary County GAA Board, will introduce the audience to the intriguing guests who are looking forward to sharing their news and views on life with everyone in attendance!

The line up is a real mix, a cross section of Thurles life and it includes: local photographer Sinéad Ní Ríain; former Government Minister Mary Hanafin; Judge Gerard O’Brien; Jim (‘of the Mill’) Ryan; Peter Ryan Olympian cyclist; and last but not least, the Cummins’ family - winners of ‘Ireland’s Fittest Family’ 2016.



Judge Gerard O'Brien

Their views are diverse and varied and it will be great to see Joe using his unique interviewing skills to prise out the relevant information from the guests - it was Joe, after all, who managed to get the great race horse trainer Aidan O'Brien, to open up about training his prized animals and getting the best out of each one.

In between the banter and chat you can sit back, relax and enjoy some musical entertainment from the school choir, the CBS Secondary School, the Horse and Jockey Singers and Katie Taylor - no not the boxer, but Thurles' Katie who packs quite a musical punch as well - in a setting which is quite renowned for celebrating music, song and dance - the many school concerts hosted through the years are very fondly remembered by all.



Sinead Ni Riain

All funds raised from this very innovative venture will be going towards the I.T. and Playground Projects in the Scoil Ailbhe. Recently, the famous old bicycle shed was removed from the centre of the yard to create a huge open play area with endless possibilities. Those possibilities are being discussed at the present time while the funds are raised to support the many ideas materialising.

Scoil Ailbhe really appreciates the on-going support of the local community in this venture. See you there for a laugh on Friday night. And yes, there will be one for everybody in the audience!!