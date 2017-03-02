Thurles' Peg Hanafin to launch 'Never Give Up' in LIT on Friday evening

Thurles lady Peg Hanafin will launch her third book entitled 'Never Give Up' in LIT Tipperary on Friday evening next at 6:45pm sharp with an open invitation extended to all her friends to come along.

Following on from the success of 'Getting More our of Life' and 'Thoughts for Your Journey', Peg has taken to the pen again and brings a beautiful publication to the fore with very appropriate quotations to coincide with the many chapters in the 182 page book which will be launched by Dr Michael Ryan of LIT Tipperary.

And, the book also coincides with a marked event in Peg's own personal life as she enters her ninth decade full of enthusiasm, joy and wisdom, which she is more than willing to share with everyone.

“I wanted to have the book ready for that event and I am delighted with the final product. I hope that people will be able to take something from it and that it will be of great benefit. I was overwhelmed with the positive response I received from so many people when I published 'Thoughts for Your Journey' and 'Getting More Out of Life' - so many people told me their own personal stories and how the content of the books helped them in some way. That makes it all worthwhile as far as I am concerned and I am delighted to be well enough to be able to write - it's about all I can do these days, as I am pretty well housebound most of the time,” Peg told The Tipperary Star this week.

Dedicated to her thirteen grandchildren who are scattered all over the world, the book, which was designed by local man Brendan O'Connor, formerly of The Tipperary Star, with front cover photo from Eamon Brennan, is a real treat, in keeping with her previous two works.

The chapters are short and concise, written in a style which is accessible to all and all the chapters are accompanied by specially selected appropriate quotations which enhance the publication greatly.

The layout is very straight forward and readers will find that they can take up the book and put it down as they wish, according to the time they have available and the state of mind too.

Dr Emer Broadbent, Sociologist and Educator, University of Memphis, said of the publication - “This book, like its author, offers you an opportunity to examine how you live, ways to make life happier, being more caring and more understanding and creating positive thoughts for you to live by. It will expose you to another way of thinking that will have a huge impact on how you live and care for those around you” - quite an endorsement and his words conclude by saying that the book is a valuable asset to all ages.

A regular columnist with The Tipperary Star, Peg has been imparting her knowledge and thoughts through this medium and others, with Tipp FM radio also broadcasting her 'Thoughts for the Day' to very popular acclaim.

Of course Peg is very well known in St Vincent de Paul Society circles - especially in the Thurles conference where she was one of the driving forces for many decades. Her keen social conscience and her determination to help the downtrodden and disadvantaged have been with her all her life and she continues to this day helping out whoever she can in what ever way she can.

While time and illness have determined that she is unable to do the physical work of yesteryear, Peg has found a real outlet through her writings and she is now bringing her vast experience to the general public through the pages of her books.

Perhaps the quotation from Indira Ghandi -'you cannot shake hands with a clenched fist' - best describes Peg Hanafin's approach to life. She doesn't just shake hands, she embraces and that act of openess has made her a saviour to scores of people for so many years.

Peg is issuing an open invitation to all to come along to the launch and is looking forward to meeting up with her many friends upon her return to Thurles - she resides in Blackwater, County Wexford these days.

So, mark the date in your diary and get along to LIT Tipperary for what will be a very special evening.