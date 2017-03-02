BREAKING: Thurles man dies in multi-car crash near Birdhill

The victim of a multi-car pile-up on the M7 between Birdhill and Limerick this Wednesday night is understood to be from Thurles.

The man, who was in his 50s has not been named yet, but his family are involved in business in Thurles town. His name has not been released yet.

He was pronounced dead at the scene anad his body removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem is due to be held.

The accident happened at around 7.40pm when the man's car left the carriageway on the southbound lane. He is believed to have been travelling from Limerick to Thirles. The carriageway was closed for a time

The accident involved up to 12 vehicles and emergency services from Tipperary and Limerick was called to the scene.

There was a heavy sleet and hail storm at the time and it is believed that may have been a contributing factor in the accident.

Anyone who was travelling on the M7 at the time is being asked to contact Nenagh Gardai at 067-31333.

Wednesday's night accident was the second fatality on Tipperary roads in 2017. Therese MacGowan, 87, from Silvermines and the mother of singer / songwriter Shane, died when the car in which she was travelling struck a wall at Ballintoher near Nenagh at about 3pm on New Year's Day.