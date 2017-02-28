As a tribute to the late Dickie Giles Clonmore his family organised fund raising raffle and made a presentation to Suir Haven cancer support centre of €1,200 as a thank you for the wonderful care Dickie received during his illness. Photo show the presentation to Suir Haven. Pictured L/R:Eileen Kennedy volunteer counsellor Suir Haven, Mary sister of the late Dickie Giles, Michelle Coonan daughter, Nora Kirwan daughter, Angel Kirwan granddaughter, Anna Ryan Director of Suir Haven. The Giles family would like to thank sincerely all the people who supported their fund raising from all over north Tipperary, Clonmore, Templemore and Roscrea.