Cannabis seized in three separate Tipperary locations

The Gardai seized cannabis vlaued at €420 in three raids in Tipperary in the past week.

The largest haul worth €350 was made in a property at Rosemary Street, Roscrea, last Wednesday. Cannabis worth €50 was seized at Coole, Toomevara, last Friday, while in the rural village of Lorrha, €20 worth of the drug was found at Pairc na Coille on Tuesday of last week.

The seizures come in a the same week that Garda Chief Supt Catherine Kehoe told Tipperary Joint Policing Committee that drug crime had risen in the first six weeks of 2017, compared to the same period in 2016. There has been a 26 per cent increase in seizures for personal use and a 50 rise in those caught for sale or supply.

Meanwhile, an estimated €200 worth of damage was caused to a property at Short Corville, Roscrea, on Monday of last week when a window of a house and a front door panel were damaged.

The Gardai in Nenagh are investigating the theft of two baby monitors worth a total of €430 from the World of Wonder shop at the Stereame Commercial Park in Nenagh on Monday of last week.

There were a number of arrests for public order in the district over the past week, with a female arrested at Banba Square, Nenagh, at 4.02am on Monday of last week and two males, both in Kenyon Street, one last Friday at 11.15am and the other on Saturday at 5.15pm.

Two males were arrested for alleged breaches of public order, one at Main Street, Roscrea, on Monday of last week and the other at Townparks on Sunday last.

A male was arrested at Borrisokane Road, Nenagh, after he allegedly assaulted another male on Monday of last week.