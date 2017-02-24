Tipp families wanted for RTE TV show

The search is on to find a Tipperary family to appear on the second series of RTE’s Tastes Like Home.

The second season of Catherine Fulvio's travel and cooking show is calling on Tipperary participants to bring their family favourite recipes to the table and fly the flag for the premier county!

The show follows six Irish families who share their favourite recipes with TV chef Catherine who recreates the dish with their loved ones living abroad, and to spread traditional Irish cooking to new regions of the world.

The show travels all over the world from London to Dubai and everywhere in between and the next season hopes to explore new places and take in new foods from around the globe.

The show will air in the autumn of 2017 and will start filming in the coming months. It is proudly sponsored by the shopping chain Londis who said “We are delighted to be sponsoring Tastes like Home for a second year and look forward to helping our Tipperary customers get involved”.

Applications for the show are avilable now online at www.londis.ie or www.tasteslikehome.ie and fill out the online application form there. Applications are open from Sunday the 19th of February to Thursday the 16th of March 2017.