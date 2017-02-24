Cashel Couple wins dream honeymoon to Las Vegas!

It was another successful Beat 102-103Wedding Day Expo at the Hub in Kilkenny on Sunday February 19th with over 1,500 people in attendance. This is the fifth year of the annual event at The Hub in Kilkenny which showcased almost 100 exhibitors to hundreds of couples who are getting married in the near future. We also had a fantastic honeymoon to Las Vegas to give away thanks to Tullys Travel Carlow and Newbridge. The lucky couple was Aine Gallahue and Kevin McRory from Cashel in County Tipperary. They’ll be jetting off for 6 nights to the MGM Grand Hotel. The Wedding Day will return to Kilkenny in 2018.