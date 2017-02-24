A real gem for the drama circuit on Feb 26

Holycross/Ballycahill Drama group are in the thick of rehearsing for their upcoming festival play Little Gem by Elaine Murphy.

This play is indeed a 'Little Gem' of a play, vivid, funny and touching, it is one of those rare plays that leaves you feeling better about life when you leave the theatre than you did when you entered.

Three generations of Dublin women, Kay (grandmother), Lorraine (mother), and Amber (granddaughter) narrate several months of emotional turmoil that they have experienced.

Amber, a teenager working in a call centre is besotted with her new boyfriend Paul and fond of a night on sambucas, she enjoys the freedom her single life gives her, but is this all about to change?

Lorraine is a shop assistant, suffering from depression and mild OCD, she is counselled by her shrink to do ''one nice thing for herself each week''so she takes up salsa dancing and meets Niall....

Kay is trying to cope with the fact that her beloved husband has suffered a stroke and also misses their former sex life.

Holycross/Ballycahill have never shied away from new and exciting challenges and this play is indeed a challenge, a series of monologues, the actors are totally exposed and it is up to the skill of the lighting crew to create the different scenes needed.

Claire Ryan is once again at the helm as director, she is hoping to do one better than last year when the group came third in the All Ireland Finals in Castleblaney.

The three actors bringing the play to life are Jacqui Lacey, Patrica Lowry and Joanne O'Neill. our lighting crew are Miriam Lanigan, Paddy Connolly and Elaine O'Dwyer and Derek Doherty is on sound.

Before we take to the Festival circuit travelling the length and breath of the country, we will stage ''Little Gem'' in Moyne Community Centre on Sunday 26th of February at 8.30pm.

Admission is €12 and due to its content this play is not suitable for young children. Please come along, we guarantee you will laugh and cry with us.