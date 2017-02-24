Death of retired North Tipperary County Manager John McGinley

The death has occurred of the former County Manager of North Tipperary, Mr John McGinley

Mr McGinley, of the Limerick Road, Nenagh, was a Retired County Manager of Tipperary North Riding. He assumed office on September 1st, 1978, and served until his retirement on August 6th, 1999.

Mr McGinley passed away peacefully in the loving care of Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, Dublin, yesterday (February 23rd). Beloved husband of the late Mairead; deeply regretted by his loving daughters Jacinta, Edel, Fiona and Sinead, sons-in-law Simon, Paul, Andrew and Michael, grandchildren Cillian, Aoife, Andrew, Ciara, Lauren and Daniel, brother-in-law Brendan, sister-in-law Maura, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross on Saturday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Sunday morning from 10.30am with removal at 11.30am to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for funeral Mass at 12.15pm. Cremation will take place on Monday at 2pm in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.