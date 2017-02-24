Tipperary deaths - Friday 24 February, 2017

The late Frances Coonan

The death has occurred of Frances Coonan ( nee Spillane) late of Ballythomas, Ardcroney, Nenagh, Co Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and loving mother of the late Mary. Sadly missed by his her son's and daughter, Noel, Eddie and Anne. Daughters-in-law Margaret and Colette, Son-in-law Martin, grandchildren. Sisters Bridie Collins and Nora Talbot, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbour's and friends. Reposing at Ryan's funeral home Nenagh on Friday evening from 5pm to 7.30 pm. Funeral Mass in St Flannan's Church, Ardcroney at 12 noon on Saturday and burial in the new Cemetery Ardcroney.

The late Siobhan Costigan

The death has occurred of Siobhan Costigan (nee Kelly) late of Dun na Ri, Two Mile Borris, Thurles and Ballingarry, Co. Tipperary. Beloved wife of John and mother to Laura and David; sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, daughter and son, sisters Helena, Grainne, brothers Michael, Eoin, Nial and Cathal, nieces, nephews, mother in law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and a large circle of friends. Pre deceased by her parents Joan and Sean and brother Tommy. Reposing at her Residence on Friday 24th February from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at St James Church, Two Mile Borris on Saturday 25th at 11.10am followed by Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Two Mile Borris Cemetery. House Private Saturday morning. Family flowers only, donation, if desired, to Milford Hospice, Limerick.

The late Martin Hynes

Th death has occurred of Martin Hynes late of Loughmore, Co. Tipperary. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Saturday Evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Sunday Morning to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late John McGinley

The death has occurred of John McGinley late of the Limerick Road, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Retired County Manager of Tipperary N.R. Beloved husband of the late Mairead; deeply regretted by his loving daughters Jacinta, Edel, Fiona and Sinead, sons-in-law Simon, Paul, Andrew and Michael, grandchildren Cillian, Aoife, Andrew, Ciara, Lauren and Daniel, brother-in-law Brendan, sister-in-law Maura, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.Reposing at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross on Saturday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Sunday morning from 10.30am with removal at 11.30am to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for funeral Mass at 12.15pm. Cremation will take place on Monday at 2pm in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.

The late Bobby O'Brien

The death has occurred of Bobby O'Brien late of Fontenoy Terrace and Thurles Rugby Club, Thurles. Predeceased by his parents Jerry and Ciss, brother Pat. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary, Phil, Margaret, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Una, cousins, relatives, neighbours, friends and Thurles Rugby Club members. Reposing at Thurles Rugby Club, Loughtagalla, Thurles on Saturday, 25th February, from 12 noon to 4pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 4.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 26th February, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Matt Whelan

The death has occurred of Matt Whelan, late of Elm Park and formerly of Bolton Street, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Chris and much loved father of Maria and James. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son, sister Melia (Boyle), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and his many friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Friday evening from 6pm, with removal at 7.45pm to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late May Whelan

The death has occurred of May Whelan late of Patrick Street, Clarecastle, Co. Clare and late of Greenfields, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary. Wife of the late Billy, May passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital, Ennis, in her 93rd year; sadly missed by her loving family, son Dick, daughter-in-law Bridget, granddaughters Rachel and Laura, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Peter & Paul's Church, Clarecastle. Funeral afterwards to Cullen Cemetery, Co. Tipperary. Donations, if desired, to Clarecastle Day Care Centre. House private on Saturday morning please.