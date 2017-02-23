Olivia's generous act hoping to inspire others

A ten year old girl from Rossestown, Thurles is hoping to inspire other children to donate their hair to the Rapunzel Foundation after spending the last three years growing her ponytail to give to the children's wig charity.

Gaelscoil Bhride pupil Olivia Ralph decided to grow her hair when she was seven years old after seeing a programme about child cancer patients on TV.

“She saw the programme and got a bit teary but when she was going to bed she told me she wanted to grow her hair and help those little girls,” explains mum Grainne who adds that Olivia had 15 inches chopped off her ponytail for the charity last week.

Olivia, who is a keen football player with Thurles Sars, has also been saving up her own pocket money as well as collecting donations from family, friends and her teachers to present a cheque to the Rapunzel Foundation in the coming weeks.

“She has the biggest heart of any ten year old I've ever met. Everything she does is selfless and off her own back,” added her proud mum.

The Rapunzel Foundation makes wigs for children who have Alopecia and hair loss due to a cancer illness and each wig requires up to 25 ponytails of hair to make one wig for a child. A full list of registered salons for the charity is available on www.rapunzelfoundation.com