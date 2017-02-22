Celebrity chef Kevin Thorton launches the 'Tipperary breakfast'

You've had the Full Irish and the Continental. Well now here comes the Tipperary Breakfast!

It's a magical and healthy start to the day - and all made from Tipperary produce.

Tipperary native and Michelin star chef Kevin Thornton launched the new item on the menu at a gathering in Rockwell College on Wednesday morning.

The Cashel man first showed how to cook the breakfast and then there was one for everyone in the audience.

The idea behind the novel venture comes from the Tipperary Food Producers Network.

It is their latest project to showcase the remarkable range of food that comes from the county.

And they brought Tipperary's most famous chef home for the day to prepare the meal.

Network chairman Con Traas said they wanted to develop Tipperary as a food cradle of nourishment.

"We want to produce the very best and something that you won't get anywhere else and that is whey we decided on a Tipperary breakfast", said the owner of the renowned Apple Farm between Clonmel and Cahir.

He said they want to get Tipperary hospitality providers - hotels and guest houses - to source local produce and to use that on their menu and they thought an interesting way to do that was through a breakfast.

So now they hope that hotels will offer a Tipperary breakfast that will leave a lasting impression on their guests - as breakfast is generally the last meal that guests have in a hotel.

Kevin Thornton's breakfast was Tipperary toast served with warm apple and blackberry compote, natural yoghurt with grilled bacon and black and white pudding served with refreshing local apple juice.

Together they sum up the network's values of excellence, ethics and integrity.

The chef - a Cashel native and proprietor of Dublin's iconic Thornton's Restaurant for 26 years - said he was delighted to return home and produce such a wonderful meal from local produce.

"I am so well aware of the quality and range of food produce in Tipperary. When I was a child there were two weekly markets and the products were amazing. Cashel Blue and Crozier Blue are amazing local cheeses so no one should be surprised at the quality available in the county.

"In the breakfast I wanted to use all the ingredients, to change people's perceptions and make it different", he said.

"We have amazing land and there's huge potential for the future", he added.

County Council chairwoman Siobhan Ambrose congratulated the producers on the quality of their produce and Kevin Thornton on the exceptional nature of his breakfast and promisied the full support of the local authority to future initiatives.