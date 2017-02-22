Tim Hammersley visit to Cashel
Cashel Community School
On Monday February 6th former All Ireland Winning Tipperary hurler Timmy Hammersley visited Cashel Community School to speak with Civic Social and Political Education students. Timmy is currently a Masters student in UCD studying International Relations. He is committed to Social Justice and shared his fascinating experiences of working in Palestine and the Refugee Camp in Calais. Timmy's thought provoking presentation was very well received by the pupils.
