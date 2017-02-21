'Wheely' sorry Tipp farmer caught ploughing on regardless

The social media whizz behind the An Garda Síochána Twitter account was certainly in a jovial mood this morning when they posted this picture of a tractor seized by Tipperary Traffic Corp driving on three wheels with a fourth wheel tied to rear.

Apparently the driver was 'wheely wheely sorry'.

'Time to retyre' - Tipp Traffic Corp seized this tractor driving on 3 wheels & 4th wheel tied to rear. Driver was 'wheely wheely sorry' pic.twitter.com/WlMibLG6QD — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 21, 2017

And the Twittersphere didn't disappoint as the puns came rolling in.

Was he released on bale?

hay he must have been in a slurry!

he'd want to tread carefully in future

Well played sirs, well played!