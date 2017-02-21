Time to retyre?

'Wheely' sorry Tipp farmer caught ploughing on regardless

The social media whizz behind the An Garda Síochána Twitter account was certainly in a jovial mood this morning when they posted this picture of a tractor seized by Tipperary Traffic Corp driving on three wheels with a fourth wheel tied to rear.

Apparently the driver was 'wheely wheely sorry'.

And the Twittersphere didn't disappoint as the puns came rolling in.

Was he released on bale?

hay he must have been in a slurry!

he'd want to tread carefully in future

Well played sirs, well played!