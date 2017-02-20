Rockwell College - Kolkata Trip 2017

On Wednesday, February 8th, rugby star Denis Leamy visited Rockwell for the presentation of a €42,000 cheque to the Hope foundation charity from students in Rockwell travelling to Kolkata in India with the charity this year.

Sixteen Transition Year students from Rockwell will be travelling to Kolkata with the charity as part of an immersion programme in which they will visit the slums and all the schools, children’s homes and hospitals run by Hope in Kolkata, India. The students began fundraising for Hope during the summer of 2016. Some of the students ran table quizzes, sold chocolate bars, busked on the street, organised a sponsored sea swim, held greyhound racing nights, held coffee mornings and went bag packing for a week in Tesco Clonmel for the week before Christmas to raise the money. They will leave for Kolkata on Thursday the 16th of February with two supervisors from Rockwell and stay for a week in Kolkata with Hope, visiting slum and street children given a better life by Hope.