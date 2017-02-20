Public warned to only attend Clonmel hospital in case of extreme emergencies

The HSE has issued a warning to members of the public to only attend South Tipperary General Hospital (STGH) in Clonmel in cases of extreme emergency.

Emergency Department (ED) at South Tipperary General Hospital (STGH) is currently experiencing an increase in presentations resulting in severe overcrowding, states the HSE. “Management at the hospital is appealing to members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, please attend your GP.”

Unfortunately there will be long delays for patients attending the ED as the demand for the service continues to be significant, however STGH wishes to reassure people, that while the hospital is extremely busy, patients are being seen and cared for appropriately. The management at STGH apologies for any inconvenience caused.”