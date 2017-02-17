Ambrose is to visit New York

Members of Tipperary County Council have approved of Chairperson Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose travelling to New York to attend the St. Patrick’s Day Parade next month.

Chairperson Cllr. Ambrose will attend the St. Patrick’s Day parade after her trip was proposed by Cllr. John Crosse and seconded by Cllr.Phil Bugler.

There were no dissenting voices and the issue therefore did not have to go to a vote.