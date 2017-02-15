Five Tipperary SPAR stores receive five-star awards

Five SPAR stores in Tipperary picked up awards at this week's 17th Annual 5 Star Awards Ceremony.

The winning stores were Harvey’s SPAR Thurles; Heaphy’s SPAR Roscrea; Foley’s SPAR Gortlandroe, Nenagh; Farrell’s SPAR Ballina, and Heaphy’s SPAR John Street, Carrick-on-Suir.

The awards ceremony was held in Killashee House, County Kildare and hosted by BWG Foods, owners and operators of the SPAR brand in Ireland.

The SPAR 5 Star Awards, held in association with the Excellence Ireland Quality Association, were given to SPAR stores that demonstrated outstanding industry excellence following a year of comprehensive inspections, visits from mystery shoppers and audits.

Colin Donnelly, SPAR sales director said: “The SPAR 5 Star Awards Scheme is one that retailers must be committed to year round. Maintaining the highest standards in customer care and food safety consistently on a daily basis is no easy feat and these retailers work extremely hard in order to achieve this. I’m delighted to see five Tipperary stores achieve the mark this year and get the recognition they deserve.”