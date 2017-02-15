Bags of style from Gionni - a perfect gift for Mother's Day

From the multi functional shopping tote to a glamorous evening clutch, a beautiful bag can make or break any outfit.

Over the last 20 years the Gionni brand has become the biggest selling handbag label in the country thanks to its on trend designs and accessible price points, and today is stocked by over 150 retailers nationwide. With prices ranging from €39 to €70, Gionni is wallet friendly too allowing us to lift our look without breaking the bank.

At Gionni, the look for Spring/Summer 2017 is all about fun. Stand-out colours and designer prints are a constant theme throughout the collection, a complete departure from drab winter colours. With cross body bags and block colours dominating the catwalks this season, Gionni has produced a Spring/ Summer collection suitable for every occasion (attracting plenty of admiring glances in the process!)

And with Mothers Day fast approaching (March 26th) why not skip the obvious presents and spoil your mammy rotten with a luxury Gionni handbag?

