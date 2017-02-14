Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 14, 2017

The late June Daniels

The death has occurred of June Daniels (née Moroney), College Avenue, Clonmel.

Peacefully at home. Beloved wife of Philip and much loved mother of Ian and Brenda. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, brothers Jack, Brendan & Thomas, sisters Angela (Cronin) and Jenny (Ruth), grandchildren Eoin, Darragh, Aaron, Sarah, Rian, Mollie, Charlie and Emilie, son-in-law Kevin, daughter-in-law Emma, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Wednesday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Thursday to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Maureen Lonergan

The death has occurred of Maureen Lonergan (née Hogan), Lowesgreen, Fethard, Co. Tipperary on February 13th 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and Staff at Greenhills Nursing Home, Carrick-on-Suir. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving son Eamon, sister-in-law Lily, nephew, nieces, grandnephew, grandnieces, great-grandniece, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to Rosegreen Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sarah Mullins

The death has occurred of Sarah Mullins (née Murphy), St Patrick's Place, Fethard, Co Tipperary, on February 12th 2017. Pre deceased by her husband Pat, sadly missed by her family Catherine, Mary, Danny and Paul, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday in McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, from 5pm, with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Katherine Lyons

The death has occurred of Katherine Lyons (née Tobin), Glenaskeough, Ninemilehouse, Carrick-on-Suir.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Grangemockler on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only - donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Care team.



The late Mary Butler

The death has occurred of Mary Butler (née Ahearne), Crockateskin, Ballymacarbry, Clonmel on 13th February 2017 peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home. (Wife of the late Dan Butler and pre-deceased by her brother and sisters). Sadly missed by her sister Margaret, brother in law Willie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday. Funeral immediately afterwards to Bennett Church graveyard, Ballymacarbry.

The late Martin Ryan (Lar)

The death has occurred of Martin Ryan (Lar), Knockanevin, Borrisoleigh, formerly of Loughisle, Kilcommon and Ryan's public house Camden Street, Dublin. Beloved husband of the late Norrie. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Martin and Liam, daughters, Brenda, Pauline, Bernadette, Carmel, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday February 14th from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Wednesday February 15th to Illeigh Church for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private on Wednesday.

The late Marie Brereton

The death has occurred of Marie Brereton, Canterbrooke, Navan, Co. Meath and late of Raththurles, Nenagh. Predeceased by her beloved father Billy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John O'Neill and her cherished son Jake. Will be sadly missed by her mother Ann and sisters Christine, Caroline and Bernadette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts and uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, great neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Wednesday from 5 o'c with removal at 7.30 o'c arriving to Kilruane Church at 8 o'c. Requiem Mass on Thursdayat 11 o'c followed by burial in Grawn Cemetery, Cloughjordan.

The late Helen McEvoy

The death has occurred of Helen McEvoy, Lourdes Road, Roscrea. Deeply regretted by her loving family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Tuesday from 5 oclock with removal at 6.30 oclock to arrive at St Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 7 oclock. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining old cemetery.