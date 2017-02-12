Roscrea Community Choir with some of the local hard-working volunteers who helped them, pictured at the presentation night following their highly successful fundraising concert "Show A Little Kindness". The total proceeds of €10230 were evenly divided between two charities, Midland Simon Community and Plan International, both of which expressed their deep appreciation for the support and work of the Choir, the committee and all the performers and helpers. It was a superb example of Roscrea's community spirit in action, and it is heartening to know that there are many people at home and abroad who will receive life-changing help as a result of their work. Pictured L/R: Back row: Mary McEvoy, Valerie St Leger, Michael Collis, John Meagher, Tim Maher, Brendan Abbot (volunteer), Suzanne Costello, Colin Williams (performer), Sandra Reid, Sean Hogan.

Third row: Pat Carey, Evelyn Smith, Angela Mulvey (parish office), Mary Walsh, Nora Loughnane, Joan Sheedy, Mary Kelly, Catherine Lorigan, Evelyn Hennessy, Lilian Delaney, Deirdre Synnott, Denis Heenan.

Second row: Sheila Browne, Ann Spain, Bernie Cummins, Gillian Mitchell, Mary Ryan, Irene Hastings, Heidi Stroud, Mary Loughman. First row: Lucy McCarthy (Musical Director), Tony O'Riordan (CEO Midland Simon Community), Rachel Duke (Plan International), Mary Moss, Maureen Donnelly, Arlene Garnier, Betty Conlon McCann, Margaret Lyons, Siobhán Bowe, Jim Maley (Accompanist).