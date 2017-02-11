Exhibition appeal

Tipperary County Museum is looking for members of the public to donate or loan postcards and pictures of towns and villages throughout the County for an upcoming exhibition.

While we already have a large collection of historic postcards of South Tipperary towns we are seeking historic images of north Tipperary towns and villages. We are also especially interested in images from the period 1970 -2000 for all areas, which would illustrate the more recent changes that have taken place around the County.

Any postcards/pictures donated will be added to the Museum collection and any offered on loan will be scanned and returned within a specified time period. Our exhibition will open in July 2017 and a full programme of events will accompany. Please contact the Museum on museum@tipperarycoco.ie or 0761 06 5252 to arrange delivery or call in with your photographs & for further information.