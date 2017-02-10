Browne slams 'crazy' decision to close Tipperary Excel Centre

Cllr Martin Browne calls it 'crazy' the decision to close the Excel Centre in Tipperary town for five to six months while work takes place to install the library in the building.

The Sinn Fein Cllr wants to know what is the reason for this closure and what will happen to the staff in the Excel and the French cafe because of this decision to shut the centre for this period. Cllr Browne wants to know what consultation took place with these staff, and also what consultation took place with other groups who use the centre such as, slimming world, ballet school & speech and drama writers group and others. “We also have the cinema on the site, this is a centre who is struggling financially at the moment in the present climate,” said Cllr Browne, who asks who made this decision to close it for up to twenty weeks and then expect these groups to return as if nothing has happened.

The Sinn Fein Cllr says that it is sad to hear this news just days after a public meeting which was attended by three hundred people all about creating jobs in Tipperary town.

Cllr Browne has emailed the county manager about this and has listed six questions about this decision and is awaiting answers, and he will be asking that there is a complete rethink about this and that the centre stays open while the work take place.