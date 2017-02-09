16 wait on trolleys in South Tipp General Hospital

University Hospital Limerick, which serves North Tipperary, had the highest number of patients of any acute hospital on trolleys this Thursday.

A total of 39 were on trolleys in the main Mid West hospital flagship.

Meanwhile, there were 16 people wating on trolleys in South Tipperary General Hospital, with one person waiting in Nenagh General Hospital.

In other hospitals in the area, there were 28 waiting in Tullamore; 27 in Waterford; 22 in Portlaoise; 15 in Ballinasloe and two in Ennis.

In total, there were 150 waiting on trolleys at hospitals serving Tipperary directly or indirectly. Nationally, 477 people were waiting on trolleys this Thursday.