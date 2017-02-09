Man rescued from Lough Derg has died

A man in his 60s who fell into Lough Derg at Terryglass this morning has died in University Hospital Limerick.

It is believed the man was out walking with his wife when the accident happened.

Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat responded to a callout this morning after a man was reported to be in the water at Terryglass on the northeren end of Lough Derg.

The man was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick in a critical condition after he fell into the lake.

The alarm was raised at around 9.30am when a person was reported to be in the water.

The Irish Coast Guard was alerted and the Shannon based search and rescue helicopter was sent to the scene.

TIt was joined by Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat from Domineer and Killaloe Irish Coast Guard.

The man was pulled from the water by the crew of a local boat and taken ashore.